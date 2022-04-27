Delta Makes a Concession to Flight Attendants
Airlines & Airports Delta Air Lines Rich Thomaselli April 27, 2022
Delta Air Lines is making a concession to flight attendants in an apparent conciliatory move to stem the growing movement to unionize the crew.
The Atlanta-based carrier said in a company memo seen by NBC News that it will begin paying its flight attendants when boarding begins on each flight – a process than can take 30-60 minutes – instead of traditionally when the aircraft doors close and the plane is ready for departure, as virtually the entire industry does.
Delta will pay flight attendants half of their hourly rate during the boarding process. The move will go into effect on June 2.
NBC News also noted that Delta will increase boarding time on narrow-body flights to 40 minutes. It had been 35 minutes, another move the carrier said is “one of several steps we’re taking to add resiliency to our operation.”
Whether it’s enough to sway Delta’s 20,000 flight attendants from joining a union remains to be seen. Flight attendants began galvanizing to unionize in 2019 but the movement was interrupted by COVID-19’s devastating effect on the aviation industry.
But now that the pandemic is beginning to wane, and in light of the increased focus on what flight attendants have gone through the last two years with an unheard-of amount of incidents by unruly passengers, the focus on forming a union is back.
Sponsored Content
-
A Modern Luxury Resort in Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
Connecting Advisors & ConsumersPromoted by ALG Vacations
-
-
Learn the Ins and Outs of Hawaii by Becoming a Destination Specialist
For more information on Delta Air Lines
For more Airlines & Airports News
More by Rich Thomaselli
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS