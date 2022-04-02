Last updated: 02:07 PM ET, Sat April 02 2022

Delta Pilots Make Safe Emergency Landing After Windshield Shatters

Airlines & Airports Delta Air Lines Rich Thomaselli April 02, 2022

Pilots before take off, cockpit, airplane
Pilots before takeoff at sunset (photo via MatusDuda / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

Pilots on a Delta Air Lines flight were able to safely make an emergency landing after the cockpit window shattered during a flight following takeoff from Salt Lake City.

The flight, originally scheduled to land in Washington, D.C., instead was diverted to Denver.

ADVERTISING

You May Also Like

Delta Sky Way Delta Completes First Phase of Sky Way Project at LAX Airlines & Airports

Delta takes delivery of first A321neo in Hamburg, Germany. Delta Air Lines Welcomes Delivery of First Airbus A321neo Airlines & Airports

Pile of dollar bills Delta Employees Get First Pay Raise Since Pre-Pandemic Airlines & Airports

Delta Air Lines CEO, Ed Bastian. Delta CEO Says Cost of Oil Will Affect Ticket Prices Airlines & Airports

Searching for airfare. Airline CEOs Say Travel Demand Soars Despite Higher Airfare Airlines & Airports

“They came on the loudspeaker saying that the windshield had shattered, and we were diverting to Denver in about 10 minutes,” Rachel Wright, one of the 198 passengers on the plane, told a local television station according to The Guardian newspaper. “They kept coming on saying for everyone to stay calm, to be calm, and we were calm – so being told to stay calm while we were calm made us feel a little panicky.”

The windshield shattered but did not break.

The incident happened about 90 minutes into the flight and the plane did reach its 30,000-foot cruising altitude.

Delta told KUTV that “Out of an abundance of caution, the flight crew diverted into Denver and the plane landed routinely. Our team worked quickly to accommodate customers on a new plane, and we sincerely apologize for the delay and inconvenience to their travel plans.”

There were no injuries whatsoever. Passengers and crew boarded a new plane in Denver and continued on to Washington.

For more information on Delta Air Lines, Denver, Salt Lake City

For more Airlines & Airports News

More by Rich Thomaselli

Rich Thomaselli
Travelers checking in at New York's John F Kennedy International Airport

US Airports With the Longest, Shortest TSA Wait Times

American Airlines’ New Ocho Rios Flights Expand Jamaica Access

gallery icon Travel Tips: The Best Time To Book Your Next Flight

TSA To Implement Gender-Neutral Security Screening

Southwest Airlines Launches New Promotion for Rapid Rewards Members

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS