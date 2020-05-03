Last updated: 11:28 AM ET, Sun May 03 2020

Delta Surveying Customers on Future Industry Changes

Airlines & Airports Delta Air Lines Rich Thomaselli May 03, 2020

Delta cleaning
PHOTO: A Delta Air Lines employee wipes down a tray table on one of its planes. (photo courtesy of Delta Air Lines)

We all know that travel, especially air travel, is going to change dramatically due to the effects of the global coronavirus pandemic.

How so?

Well, Delta Air Lines would like its customers’ ideas and thoughts on that very subject.

Delta has sent a survey to some of its most valued customers in an effort to gauge consumer opinion about what elements of the travel experience will be different according to the aviation blog The Points Guy, which obtained a copy of the survey.

Delta spokeswoman Kate Modolo confirmed the survey to TPG, saying that the carrier is taking a data-driven approach in determining what’s important to customers.

“As we look to the future, we’ll continue to use this approach to make sure we’re delivering on the experiences that matter most,” she said.

Cutting right to the chase, here are the highlights of the survey:

– Delta asked a series of questions on passenger willingness to provide a ‘health passport,’ wear a mask in the airport and onboard, provide contact tracing information, get temperature screened and practice social distancing at the airport and onboard. ‘None of the above’ is an option.

– Recipients were asked about ideas Delta could implement onboard, whether temporarily, indefinitely or not at all, including use of sanitizing wipes/gel, hand sanitizer instead of lotion in the restroom, blocking the middle seat for social distancing, changing plated meals for pre-packaged meals, providing masks to passengers, having employees wear masks and a reduction in food and beverage service to limit interaction with flight attendants.

– Other queries included questions about leaning more toward single-use cups and dishware or reusable; increasing packaging and wrapping of food items or having minimal waste; having less frequent interaction with flight attendants; and receiving ‘clean kit’ items such as wipes, gloves and hand sanitizer.

Rich Thomaselli
