Delta to Deliver Dozens of Mobile Hospital Rooms for US Military Members
Delta's Technical Operations division and teams from Delta Flight Products are working to convert dozens of shipping containers into reusable hospital care pods for U.S. military members infected with the coronavirus (COVID-19).
Developed from single-use, 40-foot shipping containers, each mobile hospital room is designed to attach inside military transport aircraft and is outfitted with negative pressure compartments to help prevent the virus' spread. Each pod can accommodate up to 32 seats that can be replaced with military stretchers based on members' health needs.
Teams unveiled a prototype to the U.S. military last week and expect to deliver 25 units in the coming months, with the opportunity for an additional 50 pods.
"We are proud to be a part of a project that will directly help save the lives of those who fight for us every day," said Don Mitacek, Delta’s Senior Vice President, Technical Operations. "The contract requires a highly-skilled team with the flexibility to deliver on a tight timeline, and Delta is uniquely qualified to deliver."
"Across our many teams, our Delta people have quickly shifted their focus to apply skills to meet whatever need our partners or our communities have. The entire Delta family is humbled by and proud of their efforts," added Delta’s Senior Vice President, Maintenance Operations and MRO Services, Mike Moore, in a statement of his own.
In addition to developing reusable hospital care pods, Delta has partnered with the Georgia Center for Medical Innovation to manufacture face shields for healthcare workers; donated more than 200,000 pounds of food to hospitals, community food banks and is offering free travel to medical volunteers heading to the frontlines.
When the military needed a way to transport soldiers infected with COVID-19, we were proud to jump in to help.— Delta (@Delta) April 27, 2020
In partnership with the U.S. Air Force, a team of Delta engineers is developing mobile hospital rooms that will help bring troops home safely. https://t.co/P8Fwb02M2f pic.twitter.com/E6wyWGGEm9
Delta also recently became the first U.S. airline approved to transport essential goods in the passenger cabin.
