Delta to Transport More Than 3.2 Million Bottles of Baby Formula

June 11, 2022

Delta Air Lines logo
Delta Air Lines sign (photo by Eric Bowman)

Delta Air Lines, part of the Biden Administration’s ‘Operational Fly Formula,’ will use its planes to transport 3.2 million eight-ounce bottles of baby formula from London to the U.S.

The humanitarian flights are to assist in helping the ongoing shortage of infant formula in the U.S. and will be delivered later this month, according to Forbes.

The shipments weighing more than 200,000 pounds will arrive at Boston Logan Airport and Detroit Metro Airport between June 20 and June 24. The formula is being supplied by British manufacturer Kendamil Nutricare, similar to the Enfamil brand in the U.S.

Kendamil said it is committed to sending 54 million bottles total over time to help ease the shortage in the U.S. The formula can be purchased online or at stores across the country.

Delta’s trans-Atlantic journey will be the sixth such flight coordinated by a White House team in charge of responding to the baby formula crisis. United Airlines last week shipped 1.6 million bottles of Nestle and 3.7 million bottles of Kendamil formula to Texas and Virginia to bolster the supply chain.

Germany and Austria are also among several countries contributing to formula to the U.S.

Delta plane taking off, Atlanta airport

The Latest Summer Air Travel Trends

Southwest Airlines to Close Reservations Centers

DOJ Lawsuit Against JetBlue-American Alliance Will Go To Trial

Airlines Cancel Thousands of Summer Flights

JetBlue Adds Flights to First Destination in Canada

