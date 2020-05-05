Denver International to Require Face Masks for All Passengers, Visitors
Airlines & Airports Rich Thomaselli May 05, 2020
Denver International Airport will now require all passengers and visitors to wear face masks, a policy that goes into effect on Wednesday, May 6.
According to Fox News, many other cities and counties across the nation currently mandate that residents wear face coverings when out in public, though most airports within those jurisdictions have not made specific announcements regarding mask requirements.
“The health and safety of our passengers and employees is our number one priority, and it is going to take all of us to slow the spread of COVID-19,” Denver International Airport CEO Kim Day said in a statement. “As we slowly enter the recovery phase of the pandemic, it is important that we each take personal responsibility to keep ourselves and our community safe.”
This could be a precedent-setting decision for airports.
While virtually every airline has gone to requiring passengers to wear face coverings at check-in, baggage claim and onboard flights – as well as having crew do the same – DIA is one of the first airports in the country to make that mandate.
Denver Mayor Michael B. Hancock announced that all city residents must start wearing face coverings in certain public settings as of May 6.
