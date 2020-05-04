Last updated: 09:15 AM ET, Mon May 04 2020

Spirit, Hawaiian Airlines Latest to Require Face Masks During Flights

Airlines & Airports Donald Wood May 04, 2020

airport, mask, sick, travel
PHOTO: Passenger wears mask in airport. (photo via iStock / Getty Images Plus / 1MoreCreative)

Spirit and Hawaiian airlines are two of the latest carriers in the United States to mandate that passengers must wear facial protection to protect everyone during the coronavirus outbreak.

Spirit announced Sunday it would require all passengers to wear appropriate masks or face coverings over the nose and mouth to better align with recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), effective May 11.

Trending Now
Coronavirus Outbreak
Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that are common in many different species of animals, including camels, cattle, cats, and bats.
Vacations cancelled due to COVID-19.

#ShineOnTravel Showcases Companies in the Industry Helping...

Features & Advice
Westgate Park City Resort & Spa, Park City

Westgate Resorts Launches WestgateCARES Program for Reopening

Hotel & Resort
Service bell at a hotel front desk

New Reports Show an Increase in Hotel Demand

Hotel & Resort
U.S. Treasury Secretary, Steven Mnuchin.

Mnuchin Says International Travel May Have to Wait Until 2021

Impacting Travel
A zodiac cruises in front of a Lindblad Expeditions vessel.

Lindblad Expeditions Returns $6.6 Million COVID-19 Relief Loan

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship

In addition, the discount airline revealed all customer-facing employees would also be required to wear face coverings.

For travelers taking to the skies with Hawaiian Airlines, they will also encounter newly enhanced health measures. Not only will passengers and employees be required to wear face coverings starting May 8, but they will also notice more personal space at check-in, boarding and during flights.

“Taking care of our guests and employees has always been our primary focus, and these new health measures will help us maintain a safe travel experience, from our lobbies to our cabins, as Hawai’i continues to make progress in containing COVID-19,” Hawaiian Airlines CEO Peter Ingram said in a statement. “We appreciate our guests’ understanding and flexibility as we adapt our operations with their wellbeing guiding every decision we make.”

American, Delta and United airlines all announced last week they will now require passengers to wear face masks on all flights, joining fellow carriers JetBlue and Frontier in combating the spread of coronavirus.

The new rule goes into effect on Monday for Delta, United and JetBlue, and May 11 for American. Delta and JetBlue will both require passengers to wear face coverings from check-in through deplaning, with the only exception being for meals.

Last month, Canada’s Minister of Transport declared that all air travel passengers must wear a non-medical face mask or a covering over their mouth and nose for any flight that lands in, takes off from, or passes through the country.

For more information on United States

For more Airlines & Airports News

More by Donald Wood

Donny Wood
Hong Kong International Airport

Hong Kong Airport First to Trial Full-Body Disinfectant Machines

Southwest CEO Gary Kelly Believes It's Safe to Travel Again

Delta Surveying Customers on Future Industry Changes

Phoenix’s Sky Harbor Airport Loses Almost 50 Percent of Traffic

United Cancels More Than Half Its Boeing 737 Max Orders

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS