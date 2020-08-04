Drunk Airplane Passengers Fight Over Face Masks
The controversy over face masks continues, including in the airline industry.
The latest? A brawl, allegedly fueled by alcohol, broke out onboard a KLM flight to the Spanish hot spot of Ibiza last week after two passengers refused to wear face masks during the trip, according to The Independent.
Masks are mandatory on KLM, as they are for virtually every airline in the world as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
But the idea of wearing one, whether on an airplane or in a restaurant, has become something of a political battle between those who believe their civil liberties are being taken away and those who believe wearing a mask helps prevent the transmission of the virus.
The airline industry has pleaded for a mandate from the federal government on wearing masks during flights and at the airport, but the White House has declined.
In the KLM incident, two men, apparently British tourists, were arrested. The flight originally took off from Amsterdam, and KLM said both men were restrained with the help of other passengers and were later arrested by Spanish police on arrival in Ibiza.
"Two unruly passengers refused to wear their face masks, and they were bothering their fellow passengers physically and verbally,” a spokesperson for KLM told The Independent. "The pilot informed the local authorities and upon arrival, both passengers were arrested. The flight safety was not compromised during the flight."
