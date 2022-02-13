Last updated: 11:24 AM ET, Sun February 13 2022

Dutch Carrier KLM Suspends Flights to Ukraine

Airlines & Airports Rich Thomaselli February 13, 2022

KLM Cityhopper flight landing in Prague, Czech Republic
KLM plane (photo via rebius/iStock Editorial/Getty Images Plus)

With the threat of a Russian invasion of Ukraine looming, Dutch national airline KLM said Saturday it is suspending its flights into the Ukraine capital of Kyiv.

KLM appears to be the first airline to pull flights to the country.

ADVERTISING

"The next flight to the capital Kyiv is scheduled for tonight, but will not be operated," the carrier said in a statement on Saturday, according to the Moscow Times. “There will be no flights in Ukrainian airspace until further notice.

MORE Airlines & Airports
Judge

Majority of Unruly Passengers Escape Serious Punishments

A Qantas Airbus A380 in mid-flight

Qantas to Restart Six Overseas Routes as...

South African Coast, Cape Town

United Airlines Expanding Service to Cape Town, South Africa

U.S.-based airlines American, Delta and United all fly to Kyiv and, so far, are standing pat with flights out of New York and Dallas to Ukraine. Air Canada is also continuing to fly into Ukraine at the moment.

The U.S. State Dept. said it plans to evacuate most of its staff from the embassy in Kyiv and the Biden Administration urged all American citizens to leave Ukraine. Canada has already relocated its embassy staff to another location in the country.

The Netherlands, Belgium, Germany and Italy also urged its citizens to leave Ukraine.

Russia has reportedly amassed nearly 100,000 troops along the Ukraine border and, according to ABC News, U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said that an attack could be imminent this coming week. U.S. intelligence apparently intercepted messages that indicate an assault could be launched as early as Wednesday, February 16.

For more Airlines & Airports News

More by Rich Thomaselli

Rich Thomaselli
A Qantas Airbus A380 in mid-flight

Qantas to Restart Six Overseas Routes as Australia’s...

United Airlines Expanding Service to Cape Town, South Africa

The Worst Airplane Passenger of 2022 So Far

Frontier-Spirit Merger Faces Government Scrutiny in Approval Process

DOT Secretary Buttigieg Will Consider No-Fly List

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS