Etihad Airways Extends Global COVID-19 Insurance

Airlines & Airports Patrick Clarke March 08, 2021

Etihad Airways A380
Etihad Airways A380. (photo via jcheris / iStock Editorial / Getty Images Plus)

Etihad Airways has announced that it's extending its COVID-19 global wellness insurance to cover passengers until October 1, 2021.

The Abu Dhabi-based Gulf carrier first introduced the insurance in partnership with AXA in September 2020, promising customers who are diagnosed with COVID-19 during their trip coverage for medical expenses or quarantine costs. The insurance is valid worldwide for 31 days from the first day of travel.

Coronavirus Outbreak
Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that are common in many different species of animals, including camels, cattle, cats, and bats.
"Extending Etihad’s COVID-19 global wellness insurance reinforces the effectiveness of Etihad Wellness, the airline’s health and hygiene program. It’s an added benefit automatically provided to all guests—no exceptions," Etihad Airways' Senior Vice President Sales & Cargo Martin Drew said in a statement accompanying Sunday's announcement.

"As Etihad continues to gradually expand its services to up to 60 destinations this spring, the airline wants to instill confidence to travel and hopes this additional cover will reassure guests Etihad is doing everything it can to keep them safe and protected."

Last month, Etihad became the world's first airline to vaccinate all onboard crew members.

Contact your travel advisor or visit etihad.com for more information.

Patrick Clarke
