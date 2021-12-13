Etihad Airways Might Bring Back the A380 for one Last Hurrah
Airlines & Airports Rich Thomaselli December 13, 2021
Since the pandemic hit in early 2020 many airlines abandoned its use of the Airbus 380, the world’s largest commercial passenger jet and, arguably, its most luxurious.
As air travel dropped throughout last year, most international carriers found there wasn’t a need for the A380’s size nor its opulence – a sentiment that has held true for some even after the travel rebound in 2021.
But one of the plane’s frequent users is contemplating bringing it back for one last hurrah, including the highest fare in the industry for what amounts to an onboard suite bigger than some New York City studio apartments.
Etihad Airways CEO Tony Douglas told Business Insider that the airline is considering using the A380 on a temporary basis based on market conditions.
Etihad’s fleet of 10 A380 planes are currently parked safely away in storage and haven’t seen the clouds at 35,000 feet in more than a year.
"If the economics of it work, they're back in," Douglas told Insider at the Dubai Airshow. "The traveling public, our guests, loves them, loves the way in which we presented it through our first class, our ‘Residence,’ our business class, and our economy (class).”
‘The Residence’ is Etihad’s version of Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous. Located on the upper deck of the two-deck plane, The Residence is a flying apartment with a 125-square foot, three-room setup that includes a personal, luxury bathroom, a 7-foot-long double bed, your own butler and your own chef.
The fare for The Residence is above $20,000 for the trip from Abu Dhabi to London.
"For the last 18 months, (the A380s are) out because the economics don't work," Douglas told Business Insider of the challenges of filling almost 500 seats on the flight. “The market has only really come back in the past two months, it's probably too early to say."
Emirates Airline, British Airways, Singapore Airlines, Qatar Airways, Korean Air, and China Southern Airlines all plan on using the A380 next year. Another half-dozen have retired their A380 fleets.
Douglas remains on the fence. For now.
"I'd never say never but they're not in the plan at the moment," Douglas said. "If the economics don't work, I'm not a registered charity. They're out. … If I was ever minded to bring them back, it would have to be business justified in terms of volume and yield but it would then only be a stopgap until we take more deliveries of (other planes). Because the minute I've got these (other aircraft), I can then do the same job in a far more efficient way."
