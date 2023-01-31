FAA Looks To Help Airlines With New Fuel-Saving Arrival Routes
Airlines & Airports Rich Thomaselli January 31, 2023
The Federal Aviation Administration is looking to help airlines, instead of always being referred to as a watchdog government agency.
The FAA is introducing fuel-saving routes to 11 airports across the country in an effort to save time and money.
Those airports include Boca Raton Airport, Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport, Kansas City International Airport, North Palm Beach County General Aviation Airport, Eppley Air Field, Neb., Offutt Air Force Base, Neb., Orlando International Airport, Palm Beach County Park Airport, Palm Beach International Airport, Pompano Beach Airpark and Reno/Tahoe International Airport.
The total number of airports with the procedures is up to 64 now.
“We are investing across the entire system to provide passengers with the best travel experience,” Billy Nolen, acting FAA Administrator, said in a press release. "The era of choppy descents is coming to an end, providing a smoother landing and saving fuel in the process."
The program will be known as the Optimized Profile Descent (OPDs). It has been in place since late 2022.
With this program, the FAA estimates the participating airlines will save more than 90,000 gallons of fuel annually. And fuel is the airline’s biggest expense.
