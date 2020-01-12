Last updated: 10:02 AM ET, Sun January 12 2020

FAA Wants to Slam Southwest With Huge Fine

Airlines & Airports Rich Thomaselli January 12, 2020

A row of Southwest Airlines planes at Baltimore-Washington International Airport
PHOTO: A row of Southwest Airlines planes at Baltimore-Washington International Airport. (photo via SkyCaptain86/iStock Editorial/Getty Images Plus)

The Federal Aviation Administration is proposing a hefty fine against Southwest Airlines after an investigation concluded the carrier had faulty weight and balance information.

The agency wants to bang the Dallas-based airline with a $3.92 million fine after concluding that Southwest operated 44 planes that flew more than 21,000 flights between May 1 and Aug. 9, 2018, with incorrect baseline weights, according to USA Today.

Starting weights are important so that airlines can determine everything from how much fuel to load the plane with and how luggage and cargo are placed.

Trending Now
Travel Intel
Travel technology, man with airplane and laptop
Sydney, Australia, Regent Seven Seas Cruises

State Department Issues Travel Advisory to Australia

Impacting Travel
President Donald Trump

Report: President Trump Considers Expanding Travel Ban

Impacting Travel
Jet engine rear

International Air Travel Grew 4.5 Percent in 2019

Airlines & Airports
Ships in San Juan

Puerto Rico Open for Tourism Business as Earthquake Recovery...

Destination & Tourism

Southwest has 30 days to respond to the FAA but it is allowed to negotiate a fine amount more advantageous to the airline.

Southwest spokesman Brian Parrish told USA Today that the proposed penalty stems from data processing issues that occurred when Southwest was switching computer systems in the spring of 2018.

Southwest apparently self-reported ‘record-keeping issues’ to the FAA in July of 2018 and resolved them in August 2018.

Southwest now scans bags, as virtually every other airline does, instead of its former policy of manually counting bags.

For more information on United States

For more Airlines & Airports News

More by Rich Thomaselli

Rich Thomaselli
Airport security escorting a man off of an airplane

New Treaty to Deal With Disruptive Passengers Goes Into Effect

International Air Travel Grew 4.5 Percent in 2019

Delta Flight Makes Emergency Landing Due to Mechanical Issue

TSA Screens Record-Breaking Number of Travelers Over Holidays

Spirit Airlines Breaks Ground on New $250 Million South Florida Headquarters

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS