Fight Breaks Out on American Airlines Flight Over Face Mask Policy
A fight broke out between passengers on an American Airlines flight over wearing a mask.
The brawl began before the plane took off and was captured on video by Caryn Ross who posted it to Twitter.
Nothing like a morning Fight Club as tempers flared on @AmericanAir LAS-CLT flight today....So much for social distancing! #AAFightClub @thefatjack pic.twitter.com/NN9lj8enbf— Caryn Ross (@SuperSassyMama) August 17, 2020
“Nothing like a morning Fight Club as tempers flared on @AmericanAir LAS-CLT flight today,” wrote Ross.
Two women appear to be throwing punches as Ross’ husband records them.
It appears that the passengers were arguing because of the airline’s mask-wearing policy. One of the two involved in the altercation apparently did not follow the airline’s requirement to wear a face-covering onboard.
A spokesperson for American Airlines told Fox News, “On Monday, a customer on American Airlines Flight 1665 with service from Las Vegas to Charlotte failed to comply with our mandatory face-covering policy after boarding the aircraft prior to departure. In accordance with our policy, the customer was subsequently asked to leave the aircraft and became disruptive, resulting in an altercation with other passengers.”
The airline also took the time to reaffirm its mask policy.
“American, like other U.S. airlines, began requiring customers to wear a face-covering while onboard aircraft beginning May 11. We have since strengthened our policy to require face coverings be worn at airports and onboard, and announced in June that we may deny future travel for customers who refuse to wear a face-covering for the duration of this requirement.”
