Five More Airlines Join TSA Pre-Check
Airlines & Airports Rich Thomaselli August 15, 2019
Chalk up five more airlines that have decided to join the Transportation Security Administration’s expedited screening program known as Pre-Check.
The TSA announced that Austrian Airlines, Swoop, PAL Express, VivaAerobus and Interjet. The five additional carriers bring the number of airlines participating in TSA Pre-Check to 72 domestic and international carriers.
Swoop is a low-fare airline based in Canada, PAL is the former Air Philippines, VivaAerobus is a Mexican-based budget carrier and Interjet is also a low-cost airline based in Mexico City.
TSA Pre-Check is an expedited screening program that allows travelers deemed to be low-risk by the TSA to pass through security more quickly. Earning the TSA Pre-Check designation allows passengers to skip the process of removing shoes, laptops, 3-1-1 liquids, belts or light jackets at more than 200 U.S. airports.
To date this year, TSA reported that 94 percent of passengers in TSA Pre-Check lanes waited less than five minutes to pass through security.
TSA Pre-Check is available for eligible passengers when departing from a U.S. airport and when connecting on domestic flights after returning to the U.S. Travelers who are U.S. citizens, U.S. nationals and lawful permanent residents of the U.S. can apply for the program for a cost of $85 for five years, or $17 per year.
The screening process involves a lot of paperwork and a personal interview, but once approved travelers receive a “Known Traveler Number” to input when making an airline reservation and can then use TSA Pre-Check security lines.
