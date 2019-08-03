WATCH: Mark Murphy Talks the Pros and Cons of TSA PreCheck and CLEAR
Features & Advice Rich Thomaselli August 03, 2019
Give the Transportation Security Administration some credit for responding to the needs of travelers.
Especially during the height of the summer travel season, airports tend to get backed up going through security. The TSA has come up with some options to make it somewhat quicker and easier, including TSA Pre-Check and CLEAR.
In fact, United Airlines just teamed up with CLEAR to offer its most loyal customers the opportunity to join the secure identity company.
Appearing on the Fox Business Channel, travAlliancemedia president and CEO Mark Murphy discussed the pros and cons and differences between TSA Pre-Check and CLEAR.
“If you’re looking to get through security faster, this is a good way to do it,” Murphy said of CLEAR. “But it’s not cheap.”
