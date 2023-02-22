Last updated: 09:47 AM ET, Wed February 22 2023

Flight Attendant Union Supports JetBlue-Spirit Merger

Airlines & Airports Rich Thomaselli February 22, 2023

Spirit Airlines plane.
Spirit Airlines plane. (photo via Spirit Airlines Media)

The powerful flight attendants union is on board.

The Association of Flight Attendants-CWA, which are ready represents 5,600 Spirit Airlines employees, has reached a tentative deal with Spirit for a wage increase and other improvements with Spirit, in exchange for its full support for a merger with JetBlue Airways.

ADVERTISING

You May Also Like

Spirit Airlines, airplanes, planes, aircraft Spirit Airlines Announces New Service to San Jose,... Airlines & Airports

JetBlue A220-300 JetBlue Has Big Plans for Fort Lauderdale Airlines & Airports

Sunset over Las Vegas, NV Las Vegas Emerges as Key Market for JetBlue Airlines & Airports

JetBlue Airbus A321. JetBlue Expanding Florida Flight Service Airlines & Airports

JetBlue Airbus A320 JetBlue Files Open Skies Complaint Against the Netherlands Airlines & Airports

The two airlines agreed to a deal last year. It still needs regulatory approval though.

The tentative deal brokered by the flight attendants call for a 10 to 27 percent wage increase.

“Flight Attendants have flown Spirit to new heights over the last three years as we navigated the pandemic and a growing airline,” Jason Kachenmeister, AFA Spirit President, said in a statement. “As we head into the merger, the agreement will bring increased pay and establish a clear path to continue raising the bar following the merger.”

This is an important vote of confidence. The flight attendant union carries a lot of weight in the aviation world. And it comes at a time when the government seems to be divided over whether or not to grant approval to the merger.

“After securing improvements and projections for Spirit flight attendants in recent days, we are excited to announce our strong support for the JetBlue-Spirit merger,” said union President Sara Nelson in the statement.

For more information on United States

For more Airlines & Airports News

More by Rich Thomaselli

Rich Thomaselli
Frontier Airlines Airbus A320 landing.

Frontier Announces New Family Seating Policy

United Airlines

New Cape Air Nevis Flights Expand Caribbean Air Connections

United Airlines Commits More Than $100 Million to New Sustainable Flight Fund

Hawaiian Airlines Adds New Security Checkpoint at Honolulu Airport

Spirit Airlines Announces New Service to San Jose, California

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS