Flight Attendant Union Supports JetBlue-Spirit Merger
Airlines & Airports Rich Thomaselli February 22, 2023
The powerful flight attendants union is on board.
The Association of Flight Attendants-CWA, which are ready represents 5,600 Spirit Airlines employees, has reached a tentative deal with Spirit for a wage increase and other improvements with Spirit, in exchange for its full support for a merger with JetBlue Airways.
The two airlines agreed to a deal last year. It still needs regulatory approval though.
The tentative deal brokered by the flight attendants call for a 10 to 27 percent wage increase.
“Flight Attendants have flown Spirit to new heights over the last three years as we navigated the pandemic and a growing airline,” Jason Kachenmeister, AFA Spirit President, said in a statement. “As we head into the merger, the agreement will bring increased pay and establish a clear path to continue raising the bar following the merger.”
This is an important vote of confidence. The flight attendant union carries a lot of weight in the aviation world. And it comes at a time when the government seems to be divided over whether or not to grant approval to the merger.
“After securing improvements and projections for Spirit flight attendants in recent days, we are excited to announce our strong support for the JetBlue-Spirit merger,” said union President Sara Nelson in the statement.
