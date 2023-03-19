Flight Attendants Want to Ban Infants on Lap
Airlines & Airports Rich Thomaselli March 19, 2023
Citing safety concerns, and a string of recent intense incidents involving turbulence on airplane flights, the Association of Flight Attendants (AFA-CWA) is again calling for a ban on infants who must sit on their parent's lap during a flight.
This is not the first time the union has asked for a ban, but in light of recent events in the air, it has come to the forefront once again.
Union President Sara Nelson told the Washington Post just that. There have been drops of more than 4,000 feet in a matter of seconds on airplanes of late and "no mother or father, no matter how much they love their child, can protect him from that."
Whether it flies with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is another story.
Right now, a child under the age of two can fly without a seat. The union is arguing, simply, that every person should have a seat and security system such as a lap belt no matter what their age.
The issue was brought up again at the FAA safety summit held this past week.
