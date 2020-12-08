Flight Forced to Make Emergency Landing After Engine Malfunctions
Airlines & Airports Rich Thomaselli December 08, 2020
A Hawaiian Airlines flight from Honolulu to Kahului had to make an emergency landing Monday barely 20 minutes after takeoff.
Apparently, one of the engines on Flight 216 malfunctioned, according to KHON.
Once the pilot realized what had happened, he immediately made the decision to turn around and return to Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu.
The flight landed safely with no injuries to passengers and no further damage to the aircraft at 10:26 a.m., Hawaii time.
By 11:18 a.m., all passengers had been transferred to a different aircraft and were back in the air for the flight to Kahului.
