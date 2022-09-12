Last updated: 08:54 AM ET, Mon September 12 2022

Flight Searches to London Surge Following Queen’s Death

Airlines & Airports Donald Wood September 12, 2022

Embroidered Queens Crown Badge and Union Jack. (photo via stocknshares / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

New data shows that flight searches to London from the United States have surged since Queen Elizabeth II died last week.

According to Reuters.com, travel startup Hopper revealed that Americans searching for travel to the United Kingdom skyrocketed by 49 percent compared to the previous day in the hours following the Queen’s death.

As for flight searches from other international destinations around the world to London, Hopper found that inquiries spiked 40 percent compared to the previous day and jumped 41 percent compared to the three hours before the announcement.

In addition to seeking London trips to delve into the life and death of Queen Elizabeth, the British pound is weak compared to the U.S. dollar, making the UK an appealing tourist destination for people traveling on a budget.

World Travel and Tourism Council CEO Julia Simpson released a statement on the death of the Queen of England.

“WTTC, its members and the global Travel & Tourism community are deeply saddened to hear of the death of Queen Elizabeth II,” Simpson said. “The Queen has been the most incredible force for good. She won the hearts and respect of people and nations around the world.”

“Our sincere condolences to the Royal Family and our heartfelt tribute to Her Majesty the Queen for a lifetime of devotion and dedicated service,” Simpson continued.

