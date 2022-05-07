Last updated: 04:05 PM ET, Sat May 07 2022

Flight Turns Around After Airline Finds Out Co-Pilot Is Still in Training

Airlines & Airports Rich Thomaselli May 07, 2022

Virgin Atlantic Airways Boeing 747-443 cn 30885-1268 G-VROS.
Virgin Atlantic Airways Boeing 747-443 cn 30885-1268 G-VROS. (Photo via EdithRum / iStock Editorial / Getty Images Plus)

A Virgin Atlantic plane was 40 minutes into its flight and already over Ireland after leaving from London and heading to New York last week when it was forced to turn back.

Not because of a weather issue.

Not because of a mechanical issue.

As it turned out, it was a co-pilot issue.

After the flight had taken off, the first officer told the captain that he had still not completed his final flying test and was not fully certified, according to the British newspaper The Sun.

The captain immediately informed air traffic control, which notified Virgin Atlantic. The airline told the captain to turn around and come back to Heathrow International Airport in London. The flight landed back at Heathrow but was delayed three hours while the airline searched for a replacement for the co-pilot.

Virgin Atlantic called the mishap “a roster mistake” among its pilots.

“Due to a rostering error, flight VS3 from London Heathrow to New York-JFK returned to Heathrow on Monday 2nd May shortly after take-off. The qualified first officer, who was flying alongside an experienced captain, was replaced with a new pilot to ensure full compliance with Virgin Atlantic’s training protocols, which exceed industry standard,” a Virgin Atlantic spokesperson said. “We apologize for any inconvenience caused to our customers who arrived two hours, 40 minutes later than scheduled as a result of the crew change.”

Rich Thomaselli
