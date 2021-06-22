Last updated: 05:09 PM ET, Tue June 22 2021

Frontier Adds COVID-19 Surcharge to Tickets

Airlines & Airports Rich Thomaselli June 22, 2021

Frontier Airlines plane.
Frontier Airlines plane. (photo via Frontier Airlines Media)

Frontier Airlines has added a new “Covid Recovery Charge” to its ticket sales, according to the aviation blog ‘One Mile At A Time.’

The Denver-based airline is believed to be the first U.S. carrier to impose such a charge as part of its ticketing fee structure. It follows an example being set by some hotels as well as many restaurants, particularly in New York City, as businesses look to regain even a part of the money they lost to the pandemic.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Coronavirus Outbreak
Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that are common in many different species of animals, including camels, cattle, cats, and bats.
A woman wearing a face mask on an airplane

Passenger Sues Seven Airlines for Face Mask Discrimination

British Virgin Islands Landscape from Necker Island

What It’s Like To Be Back Traveling

Star Breeze at sunset

Windstar Cancels Two Caribbean Cruises on Star Breeze

American Airlines Airbus A319 over Miami

Resurgence of Travel Catching Some Airlines Short-Handed

According to One Mile At A Time, here’s how Frontier Airlines describes this new fee: The Covid Recovery Charge offsets added costs to Frontier due to implementing COVID-19 related measures, such as increased sanitation and cleaning on board the aircraft and in the airport, shields at the ticket counters and gate areas and personal protective equipment for employees. You’ll see this new fee reflected in ticket costs.

The blog speculated that the “Covid Recovery Charge” is a percentage of the “Carrier Interface Charge” (somewhere around seven percent). When the “Carrier Interface Charge” doubles, so does the “Covid Recovery Charge.”

One Mile At A Time also questioned the timing of implementing the new fee. If Frontier was trying to recoup monies laid out for unexpected costs like face shields and masks, why didn’t it introduce such a charge in June of 2020, at the height of the pandemic, instead of June 2021?

The answer to that might simply be in the numbers. A year ago, airline travel was still 70 percent off from what it had been in 2019, meaning fewer people were flying. Now, with pent-up demand leading to a surge in travel, more people are actually flying again thus making for more opportunity to charge the fee.

It will bear watching if other airlines follow suit, given that the industry is quite often a case of copycats when it comes to fares.

For more Airlines & Airports News

More by Rich Thomaselli

Rich Thomaselli
American Airlines Airbus A319 over Miami

Resurgence of Travel Catching Some Airlines Short-Handed

American Airlines

Delta Air Lines Announces Return of All Pre-COVID Service to Africa

TSA Screens New Post-Pandemic Passenger Record

United Commemorates Juneteenth With All-Black Crew

Southwest Unveils Special Livery and a Surprise for Employees

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS