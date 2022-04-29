Last updated: 01:57 PM ET, Fri April 29 2022

Frontier Airlines Adding New Service to Chicago Midway Airport

Midway Airport, Chicago.
Midway Airport, Chicago. (photo via stevegeer / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

Low-cost carrier Frontier Airlines announced the launch of new service from Chicago Midway International Airport.

Eight of the airline’s 11 new routes begin this week, as Midway becomes Frontier’s primary airport in Chicago. The carrier revealed it would still serve Chicago O’Hare International Airport.

To celebrate Chicago Midway becoming the newest airport in Frontier’s network, the airline is offering fares as low as $59 on nonstop flights to several popular destinations in the United States.

“We’re excited to launch service from Chicago Midway today, serving a wide variety of popular destinations spanning the U.S. from coast to coast,” Frontier director of marketing Joshua Rashkin said.

“With this inaugural service, Midway becomes our primary Chicago Airport,” Rashkin continued. “We continue to offer service from O’Hare, as well, providing Chicago-area consumers an abundance of choice to enjoy Frontier’s ultra-low fares and friendly service.”

The new routes from Chicago Midway beginning in April include Atlanta, Dallas, Denver, Las Vegas, Phoenix, Tampa, Trenton and Ontario, California. The carrier will also launch service to Philadelphia, Fort Lauderdale and Orlando later this year.

Frontier will also continue operating daily flights from O’Hare International to Cancun, Orlando, Punta Cana and San Juan.

Earlier this month, Frontier Airlines CEO Barry Biffle spoke at length about the low-cost carrier’s original deal with Spirit Airlines and the surprise offer from JetBlue that took the aviation world by surprise.

