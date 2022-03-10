Last updated: 09:01 AM ET, Thu March 10 2022

Frontier Airlines Adding 27 New Routes, Two Mexican Destinations

Airlines & Airports Donald Wood March 10, 2022

Frontier Airlines plane.
Frontier Airlines plane. (photo via Frontier Airlines Media)

Frontier Airlines announced the addition of 27 nonstop routes, including new international destinations and increased domestic service from key cities.

To celebrate the expanded service, the low-cost carrier is offering introductory fares as low as $29. Frontier announced it would add new service to Guadalajara and Monterrey, Mexico, from Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas starting in May and June.

New Routes
“We are excited to announce additional growth to our international network with flights to Guadalajara and Monterrey, Mexico from Las Vegas,” Frontier senior vice president Daniel Shurz said.

The airline also revealed it would add eight new routes from Raleigh-Durham International Airport, six routes from Philadelphia International Airport, three from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and four from Denver International Airport.

“We are also significantly growing in Philadelphia and Raleigh-Durham as part of this major expansion of service as we get ready for an extremely busy spring and summer travel season,” Shurz continued. “Consumers are ready to travel and we encourage them to take advantage of our ultra-low fares and friendly service to popular destinations across the U.S. and beyond.”

In addition, Frontier added new routes from George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston to Cancun, Tampa International Airport to Cancun and Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport to Cleveland.

Last month, Frontier announced it would launch nonstop service between Miami and Kingston, Jamaica, beginning May 5. The flights will operate three times per week year-round between Miami International Airport and Norman Manley International Airport.

Earlier this year, the low-cost airline revealed it would purchase Spirit Airlines as part of a $2.9 billion deal to create America’s fifth-largest carrier. The cash-and-stock deal is valued at $6.6 billion when accounting for the assumption of debt and other liabilities, with the merger designed to help Frontier compete with the “Big Four” airlines in the U.S.

