Last updated: 12:48 PM ET, Wed December 01 2021

Frontier Airlines Announces 18 Nonstop Routes, Two New Destinations

Airlines & Airports Rich Thomaselli December 01, 2021

Frontier Aircraft (© 2018 FRONTIER Airlines)
Frontier A320 neo Aircraft (Photo courtesy Frontier Airlines)

Frontier Airlines on Tuesday announced it was rolling out 18 nonstop routes, including two new destinations to Fort Lauderdale, Fla., and Aguadilla, Puerto Rico.

The announcement also included an expansion to existing service to Cancun, Mexico and San Juan, Puerto Rico.

To celebrate the new service, the airline is offering fares starting at $19.

“Our ‘Low Fares Done Right’ approach to travel isn’t one-size-fits-all; rather, Frontier’s unique model is structured to meet the needs of every flyer with affordable fares and customizability,” Daniel Shurz, senior vice president of commercial, Frontier Airlines, said in a statement. “These new flights complement our already expansive network in the Caribbean, Mexico and South Florida, and we look forward to welcoming travelers onboard to these popular vacation destinations this winter, and beyond.”

All 18 routes begin in February of 2022.

There are three new flights to Cancun from Buffalo, Hartford, Conn., and Providence, R.I. Buffalo and Harford are three times a week, Providence is weekly.

New Routes to Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport begin in February with daily flights from Atlanta, Buffalo, MacArthur Airport in Islip, NY, Orlando, Philadelphia, Providence, and Trenton, NJ. There will also be three weekly flights from Albany, NY and Stewart International in New Windsor, NY, in suburban New York City; twice-weekly from Rochester, NY; and weekly from Green Bay, Wisc. and Portland, ME.

Frontier will fly to San Juan Airport four times a week from Boston and thrice-weekly from Hartford.

And new routes to Rafael Hernández International Airport in Aguadilla, Puerto Rico will emanate from Orlando three times a week beginning in March.

