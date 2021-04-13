Last updated: 01:52 PM ET, Tue April 13 2021

Frontier Airlines Announces Eight New Nonstop Routes

Airlines & Airports Donald Wood April 13, 2021

Frontier Airlines plane.
PHOTO: Frontier Airlines plane. (photo via Frontier Airlines Media)

Frontier Airlines announced the expansion of summer service with eight new nonstop routes in key markets.

The low-cost carrier revealed on Tuesday the new 2021 flights to popular cities, such as Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Las Vegas and Salt Lake City, as well as the addition of Alaska to Frontier’s network.

New Routes
Frontier senior vice president of commercial Daniel Shurz said the airline would offer fares as low as $19 to celebrate the new service.

“Summer 2021 is quickly approaching, and we’re excited to expand our network with eight new routes beginning in June,” Shurz said. “We’re listening to our customers and adding routes to popular summer destinations known for their sun-filled activities.”

At Frontier, we’re all about making it possible for more people to fly more often with affordable fares and convenient service,” Shurz continued.

Earlier this year, Spirit launched a new loyalty program to provide customers with more opportunities to earn reward travel between flights. The new Free Spirit loyalty program is built around points, as rewards will be based on dollars spent instead of miles flown.

Members can earn points on every booking, bag and Big Front Seat, plus purchases made with the new Free Spirit credit cards.

Service ToService FromStart DateFrequencyIntro FareApplicable Days for Intro Rate
Ontario, Calif.DallasJune 114x Weekly$39Monday, Wednesday, Saturday
Salt Lake CityDallasJune 103x Weekly$49Tuesday, Thursday
AnchorageDenverJune 92x Weekly$79To ANC: Wednesday / From ANC: Thursday
DurangoDenverJune 44x Weekly$19Monday, Wednesday, Saturday
Grand JunctionDenverJune 83x Weekly$19Tuesday, Thursday
KalispellDenverJune 173x Weekly$49Tuesday, Thursday
DurangoLas VegasJune 112x Weekly$49Monday, Friday
ChicagoSalt Lake CityJune 103x Weekly$49Tuesday, Thursday
DallasSalt Lake CityJune 103x Weekly$49Tuesday, Thursday

