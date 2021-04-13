Frontier Airlines Announces Eight New Nonstop Routes
April 13, 2021
Frontier Airlines announced the expansion of summer service with eight new nonstop routes in key markets.
The low-cost carrier revealed on Tuesday the new 2021 flights to popular cities, such as Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Las Vegas and Salt Lake City, as well as the addition of Alaska to Frontier’s network.
Frontier senior vice president of commercial Daniel Shurz said the airline would offer fares as low as $19 to celebrate the new service.
“Summer 2021 is quickly approaching, and we’re excited to expand our network with eight new routes beginning in June,” Shurz said. “We’re listening to our customers and adding routes to popular summer destinations known for their sun-filled activities.”
At Frontier, we’re all about making it possible for more people to fly more often with affordable fares and convenient service,” Shurz continued.
|Service To
|Service From
|Start Date
|Frequency
|Intro Fare
|Applicable Days for Intro Rate
|Ontario, Calif.
|Dallas
|June 11
|4x Weekly
|$39
|Monday, Wednesday, Saturday
|Salt Lake City
|Dallas
|June 10
|3x Weekly
|$49
|Tuesday, Thursday
|Anchorage
|Denver
|June 9
|2x Weekly
|$79
|To ANC: Wednesday / From ANC: Thursday
|Durango
|Denver
|June 4
|4x Weekly
|$19
|Monday, Wednesday, Saturday
|Grand Junction
|Denver
|June 8
|3x Weekly
|$19
|Tuesday, Thursday
|Kalispell
|Denver
|June 17
|3x Weekly
|$49
|Tuesday, Thursday
|Durango
|Las Vegas
|June 11
|2x Weekly
|$49
|Monday, Friday
|Chicago
|Salt Lake City
|June 10
|3x Weekly
|$49
|Tuesday, Thursday
|Dallas
|Salt Lake City
|June 10
|3x Weekly
|$49
|Tuesday, Thursday
