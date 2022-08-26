Frontier Airlines Launches 10 New Nonstop Routes From Phoenix
Ultra-low fare carrier Frontier Airlines will expand its route map with the debut of nonstop service from Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (PHX) to as many as 10 U.S. destinations starting this fall, the carrier announced on Friday.
The airports include Philadelphia (PHL), Baltimore-Washington (BWI), Orange County, California (SNA), Seattle-Tacoma (SEA), Minneapolis-Saint Paul (MSP), Portland, Oregon (PDX), Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood (FLL), Nashville (BNA), Indianapolis (IND) and Kansas City (MCI).
Flights will begin in November 2022 and January 2023. With the addition of these new routes, Frontier will serve as many as 22 destinations from PHX.
The ultra-low-cost carrier is celebrating with an introductory fare offer starting from $19 one-way available through midnight ET on Tuesday, August 30. Blackout dates apply and travel is limited to nonstop travel on select days of the week.
What's more, the Discount Den fares are only available to members at FlyFrontier.com.
"This major expansion of service from PHX solidifies Frontier's place as one of Phoenix's largest airlines," Frontier President and CEO Barry Biffle said in a statement. "We’re thrilled to offer these new routes serving some of the most popular destinations in America. Our commitment to future growth at PHX is strong as we prepare to open our new crew base in November and introduce this expanded array of convenient, affordable flight options for Phoenix-area consumers."
"Frontier Airlines is quickly advancing in Phoenix, and these ten new routes mark the growth of business and leisure travelers choosing our great city as a destination," added Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego. "We are grateful for the commitment that Frontier has made with its crew base and the employment opportunities it provides. More people will discover why Phoenix is a great vacation destination, business hub, and place to call home."
*Terms and conditions apply.— Frontier Airlines (@FlyFrontier) August 25, 2022
