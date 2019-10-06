Frontier Airlines Offers Sale With Flights From $20 Through Monday
Airlines & Airports Rich Thomaselli October 06, 2019
Low-budget carrier Frontier Airlines is going even lower.
Frontier has initiated a flash sale with some one-way fares selling for as low as $20.
Flights must be booked directly at flyfrontier.com and must be booked by 11:59 p.m. on Monday, October 7.
Travel is from Saturday, October 12 through February of 2020, excluding Christmas and New Year’s.
As ThePointsGuy noted, Frontier charges extra for everything from a carry-on bag to a seat assignment to a can of soda. Still, even if you choose to bring a full-size carry-on bag aboard your flight and lock in a specific seat, you will likely end up paying less than on full-service carriers.
Some of the $20 deals include:
* Cincinnati-Atlanta
* Cincinnati-Philadelphia
* Denver-Houston
* Denver-Wichita
* Jackson (Miss.)-Orlando
* Las Vegas-Los Angeles
* Las Vegas-Phoenix
* Las Vegas-San Diego
* Las Vegas-Spokane
* Long Island, N.Y.-Raleigh-Durham
* Louisville-Orlando
* Phoenix-Salt Lake City
There are also fares for $25, $29, $36, $39 and $44.
Check out Frontier’s deals page to see where the best flights are.
