Frontier Airlines Offers Sale With Flights From $20 Through Monday

Airlines & Airports Rich Thomaselli October 06, 2019

Frontier aircraft
PHOTO: Frontier aircraft. (photo courtesy of Frontier Airlines)

Low-budget carrier Frontier Airlines is going even lower.

Frontier has initiated a flash sale with some one-way fares selling for as low as $20.

Flights must be booked directly at flyfrontier.com and must be booked by 11:59 p.m. on Monday, October 7.

Travel is from Saturday, October 12 through February of 2020, excluding Christmas and New Year’s.

As ThePointsGuy noted, Frontier charges extra for everything from a carry-on bag to a seat assignment to a can of soda. Still, even if you choose to bring a full-size carry-on bag aboard your flight and lock in a specific seat, you will likely end up paying less than on full-service carriers.

Some of the $20 deals include:

* Cincinnati-Atlanta

* Cincinnati-Philadelphia

* Denver-Houston

* Denver-Wichita

* Jackson (Miss.)-Orlando

* Las Vegas-Los Angeles

* Las Vegas-Phoenix

* Las Vegas-San Diego

* Las Vegas-Spokane

* Long Island, N.Y.-Raleigh-Durham

* Louisville-Orlando

* Phoenix-Salt Lake City

There are also fares for $25, $29, $36, $39 and $44.

Check out Frontier’s deals page to see where the best flights are.

