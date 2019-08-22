Frontier Airlines Pilot Attacked by Drunk Passenger at Las Vegas Airport
Airlines & Airports Donald Wood August 22, 2019
A Frontier Airlines pilot was attacked Wednesday by a drunk passenger at the gate of a Las Vegas airport.
According to The Associated Press, the 49-year-old male traveler who was not named arrived at the gate of McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas under the influence and was told by Frontier employees that he missed the boarding for his flight.
The man then got into a verbal confrontation with crew members at just before 2 p.m. local time after being told he was too intoxicated to fly. The pilot attempted to break up the disagreement and was struck twice by the suspect.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officer Alejandra Zambrano told Fox News the suspect in the attack was issued a misdemeanor battery summons and the pilot refused medical attention.
A Frontier spokesperson released a statement to Fox News regarding the incident:
“Frontier Airlines is cooperating with local law enforcement after an incident at McCarran International Airport Wednesday afternoon during which a passenger, who had missed his flight, assaulted a Frontier pilot in the gate area. The pilot involved did not require medical attention and we would like to acknowledge the professionalism of our team during this event. Protecting the safety of our team members and passengers is our number one priority.”
