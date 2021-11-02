Frontier Debuts New Puerto Rico Flights
Airlines & Airports Brian Major November 02, 2021
Frontier Airlines launched new thrice-weekly flights to Puerto Rico’s Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport from Jacksonville International Airport in Jacksonville, Florida on November 1, according to Discover Puerto Rico officials.
The new departures coincide with the island’s peak travel season and augment Frontier’s flights to Puerto Rico from Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, New Jersey’s Newark Liberty International Airport, Philadelphia International Airport, Miami International Airport, Orlando International Airport and Raleigh-Durham International Airport.
“Amplifying access from key mainland markets to Puerto Rico further adds to the seamlessness of traveling to the convenient domestic destination,” said Brad Dean, Discover Puerto Rico’s CEO, “and we are thrilled to welcome our neighbors in Jacksonville through this new nonstop route. The increased flight capacity from our partners at Frontier Airlines is a vote of confidence in the Island's continued success.”
Dean said Puerto Rico posted record-breaking visitor arrivals in 2021, and as of October has generated five consecutive months of record arrivals. Puerto Rico additionally leads all U.S. states and territories in COVID-19 vaccination rates with roughly 89 percent of the eligible population having received at least one dose and 81 percent fully vaccinated.
“We’re excited to launch a new nonstop flight between Jacksonville and San Juan,” said Alfredo Gonzalez, international and domestic sales manager at Frontier Airlines. “This new service offers Jacksonville area residents an affordable and convenient way to explore Puerto Rico and make unforgettable vacation memories this winter and beyond.”
For the latest insights on travel to Puerto Rico, check out the guide below:
Sponsored Content
-
Worry-Free Beach Vacations in CancunPromoted by Oasis Hotels & Resorts
- Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
Hotel Xcaret Arte All-Fun Inclusive Riviera MayaPromoted by Hotel Xcaret Arte
-
What Travel Advisors Need To Know About the New Playa Resorts, Wyndham Partnership
For more information on Puerto Rico
For more Airlines & Airports News
More by Brian Major
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS