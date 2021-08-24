Last updated: 04:34 PM ET, Tue August 24 2021

Complete Caribbean Podcast: Good News, Bad News Facing Caribbean Islands

Entertainment TravelPulse Staff August 24, 2021

Complete Caribbean Podcast
Complete Caribbean is hosted by travel experts Brian Major and Sarah Greaves-Gabbadon (aka JetSetSarah)

Welcome to episode 10 of Complete Caribbean: A TravelPulse Podcast with Brian Major and Sarah Greaves-Gabbadon, aka JetSetSarah.

In this show, Brian and Sarah first discuss the latest good and bad news surrounding popular tourist destinations in the Caribbean.

Later, Brian interviews Brad Dean, CEO of Discover Puerto Rico. Dean shares insight into how the island has been handling the COVID-19 pandemic and what travelers need to know.

Be sure to subscribe to the Complete Caribbean Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, and Spotify! New episodes will appear twice each month.

Have any feedback or questions? Be sure to contact us at Podcast@TravelPulse.com.

For more information on Caribbean

For more Entertainment News

More by TravelPulse Staff

Cinderella Castle 50th Anniversary Crest

Disney Reaches Deal With Unions on Vaccinations

Despite Delta Variant, Las Vegas Continues To Lure Headliners

$185 Million Entertainment Complex Opens in Puerto Rico

Disney Releases New Details About ‘The Princess and The Frog’ Reimagining of Splash Mountain

Disney Parks Announces New Genie Service and Lightning Lane

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS