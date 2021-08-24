Complete Caribbean Podcast: Good News, Bad News Facing Caribbean Islands
Entertainment TravelPulse Staff August 24, 2021
Welcome to episode 10 of Complete Caribbean: A TravelPulse Podcast with Brian Major and Sarah Greaves-Gabbadon, aka JetSetSarah.
In this show, Brian and Sarah first discuss the latest good and bad news surrounding popular tourist destinations in the Caribbean.
Later, Brian interviews Brad Dean, CEO of Discover Puerto Rico. Dean shares insight into how the island has been handling the COVID-19 pandemic and what travelers need to know.
Be sure to subscribe to the Complete Caribbean Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, and Spotify! New episodes will appear twice each month.
Have any feedback or questions? Be sure to contact us at Podcast@TravelPulse.com.
For more information on Caribbean
For more Entertainment News
More by TravelPulse Staff
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS