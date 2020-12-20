Frontier Launches 11 New Routes
Airlines & Airports Rich Thomaselli December 20, 2020
Looking to capitalize on short, weekend getaways, Frontier Airlines has introduced 11 new routes in the U.S., Caribbean, Mexico and Central America starting later this month and continuing into 2021, according to Business Insider.
The publication noted that Frontier Airlines is continuing to expand in anticipation of a strong 2021 that will return to normal air traffic after a devastating 2020 fueled by the coronavirus pandemic.
Miami and Las Vegas are the focus of this expansion as leisure destinations have become the focus of airlines thanks to a shift in travel demand away from business flyers.
Here’s a look at the new routes.
– Las Vegas and El Paso, Texas: Service launches March 11, 2021. The twice-weekly service will operate on Thursdays and Sundays, also serving the Mexican city of Juarez should the US border reopen to non-essential travelers.
– Las Vegas and Wichita, Kansas: Twice-weekly service starts on March 12, 2021, on Fridays and Mondays.
– Las Vegas and Little Rock: Twice weekly starting on March 11, 2021, operating on Thursdays and Mondays.
– Las Vegas and Oklahoma City: Friday and Monday service beginning on March 12, 2021.
– Las Vegas and Puerto Vallarta, Mexico: An interesting, strategic choice as no other airline operates a route between these two cities. Twice-weekly service on Thursdays and Sundays begins March 25, 2021.
– Las Vegas and Los Cabos, Mexico: See above. Fridays and Mondays are the days here, starting March 26, 2021, and no other airline currently serves this route.
– Miami and Cancun, Mexico: Service begins March 11, 2021. The four-times-weekly flights will operate on Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays.
– Miami and Guatemala City, Guatemala: Three times a week starting on April 12, 2021.
– Las Vegas and San Salvador, El Salvador: Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays beginning April 13, 2021.
– Miami and Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic: This is the first route to launch, having started Dec. 17. The route will operate three times weekly on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays until January 7, 2021, when flights will only be operated on Thursdays and Sundays. On March 11, 2021, the service will go to four times weekly.
– Chicago and Cozumel, Mexico: Service starts on February 13, 2021. The once-weekly service will operate on Saturdays only.
For more Airlines & Airports News
More by Rich Thomaselli
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS