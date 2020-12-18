Last updated: 01:50 PM ET, Fri December 18 2020

AIC Hotel Group Planning Santo Domingo Marriott Hotels

Downtown Santo Domingo
AIC Hotel Group will launch Aloft and Marriott branded hotels in downtown Santo Domingo in 2023. (photo by Brian Major)

AIC Hotel Group announced LATITUD 18, a hotel development project with Marriott International that will feature a 208-room Marriott Hotel and an Aloft Hotel with 192 rooms located in two 20-floor towers in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.

Scheduled to open in June of 2023, the hotel towers, located in the historic capital city’s modern downtown business district, will occupy 568,011 square feet and feature a café, a deluxe health and fitness center, three restaurants with terraces, 21,527 square feet of meetings and conventions space plus four underground parking levels.

The hotels will be designed for business travelers seeking “world class meetings and convention space,” said company officials, and frequent Caribbean travelers looking for new, upscale travel and cultural experiences.

“LATITUD 18 will help put the destination on a path to recovery in an industry that's been shaken by the recent health crisis,” said AIC officials.

The hotel’s location will also provide guests with proximity to Santo Domingo’s financial and commercial center and shopping and entertainment options.

