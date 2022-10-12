Last updated: 12:45 PM ET, Wed October 12 2022

Frontier Says It Now Has the Most Fuel-Efficient Plane Ever

Airlines & Airports Rich Thomaselli October 12, 2022

Frontier
Frontier says its new Airbus A321neo is the most fuel-efficient plane ever. (Frontier Airlines)

Frontier Airlines on Tuesday introduces a new aircraft to its fleet, a plane it says is the most fuel-efficient commercial jet of any other carrier.

The Denver-based low-budget carrier rolled out a new Airbus A321neo aircraft at an event at Tampa International Airport that it is calling ‘ultra-fuel-efficient.’

The new 240-seat plane is expected to get 120 miles per gallon of fuel per passengers but will generate significantly lower carbon emissions and engine noise, furthering the efforts of America’s Greenest Airline to reduce its environmental footprint.

“The addition of these new A321neo’s to our fleet will make the greenest airline in the U.S. even greener with these aircraft able to achieve 120 miles per gallon per seat,” Barry Biffle, president and CEO of Frontier Airlines, said in a statement. “They are the most fuel-efficient aircraft in operation among major U.S. airlines and are capable of delivering immediate, tangible reductions in fuel consumption, carbon emissions and engine noise. Frontier continues to lead the way in reducing fuel consumption and lessening our environmental footprint and the addition of the A321neo to our fleet is another step in that journey.”

The plane, pictured above, is the first of 158 A321neo’s to be delivered to Frontier by Airbus between now and 2029. Frontier currently has 226 aircraft in total on order which will nearly triple its fleet size by the end of the decade.

