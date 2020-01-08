Frontier Suspends Flights at Mobile Airport
Airlines & Airports Rich Thomaselli January 08, 2020
Frontier Airlines is suspending flights from the Mobile (Ala.) Downtown Airport, a facility that opened a new $8 million terminal just eight months ago.
The Denver-based carrier made the announcement on Monday. Flights will end on April 22 based “on a lack of sufficient demand to support the service,” a company spokeswoman told Al.com.
“We greatly appreciate and support the partnership we have received from the airport and community in bringing service to Mobile and will continue to evaluate the potential for future opportunities,” Frontier spokeswoman Jennifer de la Cruz said.
That’s unfortunate for Mobile, city of more than 190,000. Though it also has the Mobile Regional Airport, the Downtown Airport was easier to access and, with Frontier, had a low-budget carrier flying to two big cities with worldwide connections – Chicago and Denver.
But Frontier ended the Chicago flights in November and now the Denver flights will be gone come April.
And the Mobile Airport Authority is wondering why.
In a press release, the authority said, "The Frontier experience in Mobile is a success story. Simply put, the planes were full. Although we are disappointed that service will end, we do understand their business strategy to pursue opportunities recently presented at airports in large metro areas, such as Ontario (Los Angeles), Newark, and Miami."
Frontier said it will provide flights to Denver from Huntsville, Ala., beginning May 1. But Huntsville is more than 350 miles from Mobile.
Mobile city officials said they would continue to seek to bolster the new Downtown Airport, including transferring all commercial flights there from the regional facility.
Jen Zoghby, spokeswoman for Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson, said the administration is “disappointed” with Frontier’s decision but that "It’s an opportunity for another carrier to come to Mobile.”
For more information on Alabama
For more Airlines & Airports News
More by Rich Thomaselli
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS