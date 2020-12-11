George Bush Intercontinental Airport Is TSA 2020 Airport of the Year
Airlines & Airports Janeen Christoff December 11, 2020
The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) announced that the George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH), in Houston, is its 2020 Airport of the Year.
“The TSA team in Houston consists of more than 1100 employees from frontline TSA officers to inspectors, canine handlers, explosives experts, managers, program analysts and a host of others who work together every single day of the year to ensure that we protect the traveling public to ensure freedom of movement for people and commerce,” said Juan Sanchez, TSA’s Federal Security Director for IAH. “Our team comprised of TSA officers and others demonstrate their commitment daily through their hard work, professionalism and commitment.”
Sanchez highlighted the more than 20,000 people who work at the airport, including the Houston Airport System, the City of Houston Police Department, the airlines and more than 800 federal, state and local stakeholder groups, and praised the successful partnership between these individuals and the TSA.
“We are honored to be named TSA's 2020 Airport of the year,” Houston Airports director Mario Diaz said. “On behalf of the entire team at Bush Airport and the traveling public, I also congratulate the George Bush Intercontinental Airport TSA team for their invaluable commitment to safety and efficiency throughout this challenging year. We truly appreciate their unwavering dedication to their duties.”
IAH also received the honor in 2019 and has now received this recognition two years in a row. The award recognizes the best of TSA with outstanding team achievements in key operations and mission support functions.
IAH continued its operational tempo in 2020, despite the COVID-19 environment. IAH leadership and staff were dedicated to providing a safe and secure business environment for all airport employees and travelers. The airport remained resilient and was able to successfully meet the needs of staff and the traveling public in
the COVID-19 operating environment.
