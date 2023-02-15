Last updated: 07:01 PM ET, Wed February 15 2023

Get to Know TAP Air Portugal

Airlines & Airports TravelPulse Staff February 15, 2023

Eric Bowman One-on-One with TAP Air Portugal’s Frédéric Gossot

TravelPulse Executive Editor Eric Bowman reports from Porto, Portugal at the 2023 Visit Portugal Travel Trade Marketplace.

In this video, he interviews Frédéric Gossot, Senior Director of Sales and Distribution at TAP Air Portugal.

Gossot shares what American travelers need to know about TAP Air Portugal and details on their new stopover program.

For the latest travel news, updates and deals, subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter.

For more information on Portugal

For more Airlines & Airports News

More by TravelPulse Staff

TravelPulse Logo
JetBlue Airbus A320

JetBlue Files Open Skies Complaint Against the Netherlands

TSA Preparing for Higher Spring Break Travel Volumes

Flight Attendant Union President Responds to FAA Forming Safety Review Team

Spirit Airlines Adding New Flights to San Juan, Puerto Rico

interCaribbean Expanding Flights to Eastern and Western Islands

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS