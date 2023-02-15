Get to Know TAP Air Portugal
February 15, 2023
TravelPulse Executive Editor Eric Bowman reports from Porto, Portugal at the 2023 Visit Portugal Travel Trade Marketplace.
In this video, he interviews Frédéric Gossot, Senior Director of Sales and Distribution at TAP Air Portugal.
Gossot shares what American travelers need to know about TAP Air Portugal and details on their new stopover program.
