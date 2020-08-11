Getting Back to Normal? Hot Food Returns to American Airlines Lounges
Airlines & Airports American Airlines Rich Thomaselli August 11, 2020
Is this yet another small and subtle sign that airline travel is getting back to normal?
One can only hope, but nonetheless American Airlines is starting to serve hot meals in its airport lounges again, according to Travel + Leisure.
For months, since the coronavirus pandemic hit, American has only offered pre-packaged food in its Admirals Club lounges.
Chicago Using Social Media to Monitor Tourists Violating...Destination & Tourism
Should Airlines Get a Second Bailout?Rich Thomaselli
American Airlines Extends Travel WaiverAirlines & Airports
P&O Cruises Extends Suspension of VoyagesCruise Line & Cruise Ship
Florida’s Creative New COVID-19 Campaign Aims to Keep...Destination & Tourism
Now the airline is starting to roll out such options as hot sandwiches, macaroni and cheese, scrambled eggs, soup, and pizza, among other items, as part of its lounge offerings.
It’s welcome news as the industry slowly recovers from the devastating effects of the virus. In fact, airlines just had their biggest day of this pandemic era, and overall capacity has risen from a low of five percent in April to 27 percent full.
Naturally, health concerns have been addressed.
Lounge capacity will be limited to 50 percent full. Airline staff members will serve food from behind a plastic divider as an alternative to buffet-style dining. Face masks must be worn, and floor decals will mark off social distancing spots.
The hot offerings will start on August 12.
“When Admirals Club lounges began reopening in June, we made robust enhancements to reinforce the well-being of guests and team members who work in the lounges as part of our multi-tiered Clean Commitment strategy,” the airline’s Vice President of Global Marketing & Digital, Janelle Anderson, said in a statement. “Our guests tell us they’ve been eager for their menu favorites to return, and we are excited to bring those items back, all while following CDC guidelines and maintaining our commitment to providing a safe and clean service with care.”
For more information on American Airlines
For more Airlines & Airports News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS