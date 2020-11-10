Good News, Bad News for Boeing 737 MAX
Airlines & Airports Rich Thomaselli November 10, 2020
Good news, bad news for Boeing.
Just as the airplane manufacturer was told that the Federal Aviation Administration is at the “finish line” in reviewing the troubled 737 MAX’s return to the skies, Boeing reported Tuesday that it didn’t sell a single airplane in October and actually had more cancellations on orders for the 737 MAX.
Boeing has been in limbo with the beleaguered plane since two separate crashes killed 346 passengers and crew more than 20 months ago. The 737 MAX has been grounded ever since.
Now add in the coronavirus pandemic and the greatly diminished number of flights since March, and there has been little to no market for new planes in the industry.
But getting re-certification for the 737 MAX would certainly be a boost, if just morale at the moment, for Boeing.
FAA Administrator Steve Dickson said in a statement late Monday that "Even though we are near the finish line, I will lift the grounding order only after our safety experts are satisfied that the aircraft meets certification standards,” he said.
American Airlines said last month it was ready to start using the 737 MAX as early as next month.
