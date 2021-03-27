Hawaii and Airlines Partner on Pre-Clear Programs for Summer Travel
Laurie Baratti March 27, 2021
The Aloha State’s Governor David Ige and his ‘Hawaii Safe Travels’ team are working to facilitate the arrivals of inbound travelers during the busy summer months by creating new, as well as expanding existing, Pre-Clear programs with their airline partners.
Through the Hawaiian Islands’ partnership with both domestic and international air carriers, travelers will be able to verify that they’ve fulfilled the Safe Travels Program’s requirements ahead of their departure, and thereby streamline the arrival process upon landing by skipping the otherwise mandatory airport screening protocols.
The option to obtain pre-clearance will serve to keep Hawaiian communities safe amid COVID-19, as well as simplify passengers’ arrival experience, which presents potential travelers with greater peace of mind and confidence when it comes to booking a trip to the Hawaiian Islands.
Pre-Clear Partners
Pre-Clear programs are being offered across numerous cities, with each participating airline’s list continuing to grow as carriers resume and add new routes to Hawaii. Check individual airlines’ websites for updated lists of origin cities. Summaries are outlined below.
—Alaska Airlines: Pre-Clear is being offered from all U.S. mainland hubs that have non-stop flights to Hawaii.
—Air Nippon Airways: Training for the program is underway and Pre-Clear will soon be offered on flights from Japan.
—Hawaiian Airlines: Currently provides Pre-Clear in 15 cities, including some in Japan and Korea, with more locations soon to come.
—Southwest Airlines: Offering Pre-Clear service from five of California’s gateway airports.
—United Airlines: Offering Pre-Clear from all U.S. mainland hubs that have flights to Hawaii.
Pre-Clear Process
To qualify for pre-cleared arrival into Hawaii, travelers must fulfill the following requirements prior to their departure for the islands:
—Every adult in each group must create a Safe Travels account (minors will be added onto an adult’s itinerary).
—Add all flight and lodging information to the account.
—Complete a mandatory health questionnaire as part of the account creation process.
—Upload documented negative NAAT COVID-19 test results (in PDF format) for every adult on the itinerary (as well as minors aged five or older), through the Safe Travels online portal. It’s also recommended to bring a printed paper copy of the documented negative test results with you. Only Nucleic Acid Amplification Tests (NAAT) performed by one of the state’s Trusted Testing and Travel Partner labs will be accepted, and all tests will need to have been administered within 72 hours of the passenger’s departure time.
Travelers who meet Hawaii’s pre-travel testing requirements are exempt from the state’s mandatory 10-day quarantine rule and will be issued a Pre-Clear wristband at their airline’s guest-service desk at the airport, where agents will also verify their documentation prior to boarding. Upon landing in Hawaii, Pre-Clear passengers will be permitted to deplane and bypass airport screening queues.
For more information, visit hawaiicovid19.com/travel.
