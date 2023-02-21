Last updated: 11:25 AM ET, Tue February 21 2023

Hawaiian Airlines Adds New Security Checkpoint at Honolulu Airport

Airlines & Airports Lacey Pfalz February 21, 2023

The Daniel K. Inouye International Airport's new TSA security checkpoint 1B, built for Hawaiian Airlines' interisland flights. (photo via Hawaiian Airlines)

Travelers heading to and from Honolulu via Hawaiian Airlines can now enjoy a faster TSA security experience with the addition of a new multimillion-dollar checkpoint at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL), which opened on February 18, 2023.

The new checkpoint was invested in by Hawaiian Airlines and expands security lines with 1,000 square feet for passenger queuing and 3,000 square feet for screening, with four lanes. The checkpoint, which cost $14 million, will be primarily for travelers heading on one of the airline’s interisland flights.

“This expanded screening capacity will alleviate congestion and make check-in easier for our guests whether they are taking a short trip to another island or boarding a transpacific flight,” Hawaiian Airlines President and CEO Peter Ingram said during a blessing ceremony for the new facility today. “We appreciate the support of our partners including the State of Hawai‘i Department of Transportation and the TSA to help us create a better travel experience for our guests.”

Travelers can now use TSA checkpoint 1A in lobby 2, or the new TSA checkpoint 1B in lobby 3.

“The completion of this project highlights how much can be accomplished when we work together for the benefit of the traveling public,” said TSA Federal Security Director for Hawai‘i Nanea Vasta. “The security checkpoint will provide an enhanced passenger screening experience for the traveling public to enjoy, an improved work environment for TSA security screening officers while also supporting TSA’s mission of providing greater security effectiveness and efficiency in our screening operations.”

