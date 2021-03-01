Hawaiian Airlines Named Most Punctual Carrier for 17 Straight Years
Airlines & Airports Donald Wood March 01, 2021
Hawaiian Airlines revealed it has maintained the top spot as the most punctual carrier in the United States for a 17th consecutive year.
Despite operating during the ongoing global pandemic, Hawaiian earned the distinction thanks to the best on-time performance record with 87.5 percent of its flights arriving on time in 2020, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation.
The airline began its on-time performance streak in 2004.
“I couldn’t be prouder of our team members for overcoming the most challenging year in our industry’s history to ensure our guests continued to enjoy our leading on-time reliability,” Hawaiian CEO Peter Ingram said. “My mahalo goes out to each member of our ‘ohana for their dedication to our guests during these exceptionally trying times.”
During the COVID-19 outbreak, Hawaiian operated a reduced flight network and suspended most of its international routes. The carrier also resumed service connecting the islands with 16 U.S. cities and restarted flights from Honolulu to Japan and South Korea.
Looking to the future, Hawaiian announced it would launch four new North America routes in March and April, including nonstop service from Honolulu to Austin and Orlando, as well as daily nonstop flights between Long Beach and Maui.
In January, the airline launched a pre-clearing program that allows travelers from select mainland cities in the U.S. with a negative COVID-19 test to bypass the mandatory airport screening in Hawaii.
