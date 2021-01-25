Hawaiian Airlines Launches Pre-Clear Program
Hawaiian Airlines has launched a pre-clearing program that would allow travelers from select mainland cities in the United States with a negative COVID-19 test to bypass the mandatory airport screening in Hawaii.
The carrier initially launched its Pre-Clear Program at San Francisco International Airport last week and revealed it would expand to Boston Logan International, John F. Kennedy International, Long Beach and Phoenix International airports, starting on January 29.
In February, the program will launch in the remainder of Hawaiian Airlines’ North American destinations.
Travelers meeting Hawaii’s testing requirements will be exempt from quarantine and receive a Pre-Clear wristband from the carrier’s guest service agents who will verify their documents before boarding.
“With the Pre-Clear Program, our guests will spend less time in line at the airport and more time safely enjoying Hawaii,” Hawaiian Airlines vice president of airport operations Jeff Helfrick said in a statement.
To qualify for pre-clearance, Hawaiian Airlines passengers must create a Safe Travels account for every adult on the itinerary, add all flight and lodging information, complete the mandatory health questionnaire and upload a negative test result from a state-approved testing partner.
The airline also suggests travelers carry a printed copy of the negative COVID-19 results. Tourists without a negative COVID-19 test result will be required to sign the state’s 10-day self-quarantine agreement.
