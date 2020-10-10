Hawaiian Airlines Temporarily Suspends ‘Ohana by Hawaiian Affiliate
Airlines & Airports Rich Thomaselli October 10, 2020
Hawaiian Airlines has decided to temporarily suspend its budget ‘Ohana by Hawaiian inter-island service effective Nov. 1.
The regional carrier offered passenger and cargo services to Lanai and Molokai from Honolulu, but the effects of the coronavirus pandemic has sharply reduced travel to the Hawaiian islands.
The suspension of flights will leave just smaller carrier Mokulele Airlines as the lone island hopper, according to the Honolulu Star-Advertiser.
The paper also noted that the low travel demand triggered a labor provision in Hawaiian’s pilots' contract that affected the airline’s ability to provide ‘Ohana by Hawaiian service. The provision, common in the industry, prevents operation of the small turbo-prop planes if Hawaiian pilots’ time in the air is already reduced.
“It is an honor to provide essential transportation for the people of Lanai, Molokai and West Maui, and more recently all-cargo service within our state,” Hawaiian Airlines President and CEO Peter Ingram said in a statement. “While we are disappointed at being unable to avoid the service suspension, this is a difficult situation for both Hawaiian and Empire Airlines as we navigate an incredibly challenging period, and we all remain committed to returning flights to communities that rely on ‘Ohana by Hawaiian.”
Hawaiian said it is contacting guests affected by the service suspension to provide refunds. Cargo customers will be offered refunds or, depending on the shipment, the option to have their products transported between the islands with Hawaiian’s Boeing 717 and A321neo aircraft.
