Hawaiian Airlines to Offer Drive-Through, Pre-Flight COVID-19 Screening
Airlines & Airports Janeen Christoff September 25, 2020
As Hawaii reopens to tourism, it is requiring that visitors have negative Covid-19 tests and airlines are stepping up to help passengers obtain them.
Hawaiian Airlines will offer its passengers drive-through Covid-19 testing in select mainland U.S. gateways.
"As Hawai'i's leading airline, it is critical to ensure that access to testing does not impede travel to Hawaii, for visitors or our kamaaina (residents)," said Avi Mannis, senior vice president of marketing at Hawaiian Airlines. "Our testing option will offer Los Angeles and Bay Area travelers superior value and we look forward to expanding the program and bringing additional choices to more of our gateway cities as we welcome guests back with our industry-leading Hawaiian hospitality while keeping our community safe. We're grateful to the state of Hawai'i for its partnership in developing the pre-travel testing program."
Hawaiian has partnered with Worksite Labs to give guests access to drive-through PCR testing. The cost of the test is $90 for results within 36 hours or $150 for day-of-travel express service.
The test is a Droplet Digital PCR shallow nasal swab test that meets the standards set by the state of Hawaii, and the tests will begin to be offered around the time that Hawaii will reopen to tourists who have acquired a negative test within 72 hours of departure to Hawaii are allowed to skip the Islands’ 14-day quarantine.
Initially, labs will be available in Los Angeles and California’s Bay Area, however, more mainland gateways will be coming online soon.
"Worksite Labs is proud to offer Hawaiian this innovative solution as we work to combat the current pandemic and provide more testing options so travelers can understand their COVID-19 status and enjoy their trip to Hawai'i while stimulating the local economy," said Gary Frazier, CEO of Worksite Labs.
Hawaiian Airlines is also working to develop other partnerships to provide testing to customers and has implemented the "Keeping you Safe" enhanced cleaning procedures that include disinfecting of lobby areas, kiosks, and ticket counters, electrostatic aircraft cabin spraying, plexiglass barriers at staffed airport counters, and sanitizer wipe distribution to all guests.
Travelers must complete a "health acknowledgment form" before flying and wear a face covering at the airport and during flight. Visitors to Hawaii must complete the state's online Safe Travels Hawaii form as well.
The carrier, which has been operating a reduced schedule since March due to the pandemic and resulting travel restrictions, will continue to cap cabin capacity at 70 percent through October to allow for onboard distancing.
