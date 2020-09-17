Hawaii to Allow Travelers to Bypass Quarantine If They Provide Negative COVID-19 Test
Destination & Tourism Donald Wood September 17, 2020
Hawaiian officials announced Wednesday that travelers arriving from out of state would soon be able to bypass the mandatory 14-day quarantine upon arrival if they provide a negative coronavirus test.
According to The Associated Press, Hawaii Governor David Ige revealed that travelers who take a COVID-19 test with a negative result within 72 hours before their flight arrives in the state would be able to enter without quarantine starting on October 15.
Governor Ige said the state was working with drug store operator CVS and healthcare provider Kaiser Permanente to conduct the tests. Hawaii previously announced two planned tourism restart dates, but a lack of supplies and a spike in confirmed cases forced delays.
Antigua’s Boutique Carlisle Bay Resort Reopening on...Hotel & Resort
New York Removes Six States From COVID-19 Travel AdvisoryDestination & Tourism
Hawaii Likely to Delay Tourism Reopening Beyond OctoberDestination & Tourism
Dominican Republic President Urges All Hotels to Reopen October 1Destination & Tourism
“I want to emphasize that this pre-travel testing will allow us to add a greater element of safety for travel into our state,” Governor Ige said in a statement.
The tourism industry in the state is hoping the new COVID-19 plan will encourage people to safely return to Hawaii, as traffic fell by more than 90 percent since the pandemic began and thousands of locals lost their jobs.
Hawaii Tourism Authority (HTA) president John De Fries said the state’s tourism industry has “established protocols to ensure the safety of our residents and workforce, while also welcoming back pre-tested guests safely.”
“We continue to educate visitors before and after they arrive in the Hawaiian Islands to make them more mindful and aware about their responsibility to keep themselves and our residents safe,” De Fries continued.
For more information on Hawaii
For more Destination & Tourism News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS