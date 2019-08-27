Last updated: 10:29 AM ET, Tue August 27 2019

Hotel Owner Arrested for Stealing Luggage From Airport

Airlines & Airports Donald Wood August 27, 2019

airport, baggage, claim
PHOTO: Business people standing at baggage claim. (photo via simonkr / E+)

A man who owns a chain of hotels in Mississippi was arrested Thursday at a Tennessee airport for allegedly stealing luggage from the baggage carousel.

According to The Associated Press, Chawla Hotels CEO Dinesh Chawla was taken into custody at Memphis International Airport after returning on a flight from Orlando and charged with two counts of felony theft.

Trending Now
Naughty Passengers
Frontier aircraft

Frontier Airlines Pilot Attacked by Drunk Passenger at Las...

Airlines & Airports
Snake found at Newark Liberty International Airport

A Traveler Forgot Their Snake at TSA Checkpoint

Airlines & Airports
Delta, airlines, travel

Fights Break Out on Delta Flight Delayed at NYC Airport

Airlines & Airports
LAX

Customs Agents at LAX Seize $3.4 Million Worth of Counterfeit...

Airlines & Airports

Memphis police said Chawla was seen on the airport’s CCTV on August 18 taking an item from the airport’s baggage carousel and bringing it to his vehicle outside. He then returned to the facility, boarded his flight and departed for Florida.

While the hotel CEO was away, police towed his SUV and obtained a search warrant. Inside, officers found the item reported missing during the August 18 incident and another bag that went missing on July 16.

Chawla reportedly admitted to the thefts when questioned by police and even said he had committed other robberies. Police say the value of the bags was reported at $2,599 and $1,300, respectively.

Police said Chawla was released on $5,000 bail and is due back in court Friday.

The Chawla Hotels company owns 17 hotels in Mississippi and is working with the Trump Organization on a high-end facility in Cleveland, Mississippi, under a proposed Trump brand.

For more information on Memphis

For more Airlines & Airports News

More by Donald Wood

Donny Wood
Skibobbing is a unique winter activity at Telluride Ski Resort

Telluride-Montrose Airport Announces Winter Air Schedule

Frontier Airlines Announces New Green Class Service

Spirit Airlines to Debut WhatsApp this Fall

Off-Duty Pilot Saves the Day After Jet2 Pilot Reportedly Passes Out During Flight

Southwest Gate Agent Captivates Passengers With Games During Delay

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS