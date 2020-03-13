How Airlines Are Adapting to European Travel Ban
Airlines & Airports United Airlines Rich Thomaselli March 13, 2020
Airlines – domestic and international – are scrambling to make adjustments to their schedules and routes as the deadline on President Trump’s European travel ban goes into effect at midnight on March 13.
Trump has restricted travel to the U.S. from 26 countries in Europe for 30 days to help stem the growing tide of the coronavirus.
Here’s a quick look at what some major airlines have announced so far.
UNITED
The Chicago-based carrier will almost certainly adjust its schedules to Europe but, for now, it will continue its regular schedule through March 19. After that date, United’s main flights to Europe will be to England and Ireland – 21 daily flights combined – which are exempt from the travel ban as they are part of the United Kingdom.
United will maintain daily flights to Manchester and Edinburgh in the U.K., as well as to Paris, Amsterdam, Zurich and Brussels.
AMERICAN
According to ThePointsGuy blog, American is making a 50 percent reduction to Europe and South America in April and a 34 percent reduction on international routes during the summer as compared to what it originally planned.
Like United, it will continue to fly all routes to Europe into next week to ensure all customers and employees can get back to America.
Here’s a list of changes:
EUROPE
From Charlotte:
Frankfurt (FRA): Suspended March 13 through May 6; flights expected to resume May 7
Munich (MUC): Suspended March 13 through May 6; flights expected to resume May 7
From Chicago:
Rome (FCO): Seasonal start delayed; flights expected to begin June 4
London Heathrow (LHR): Reduced from four daily flights to three; regular schedule expected to resume May 7
From Dallas/Fort Worth:
Rome (FCO): Seasonal start delayed; flights expected to begin May 7
Frankfurt (FRA): Suspended March 19 through May 6; flights expected to resume May 7
London Heathrow (LHR): Reduced from four daily flights to three; regular schedule expected to resume May 7
Madrid (MAD): Suspended March 19 through May 6; flights expected to resume May 7
Paris (CDG): Suspended March 19 through May 6; flights expected to resume May 7
From Miami:
Barcelona (BCN): Suspended March 19 through May 6; flights expected to resume May 7
Paris (CDG): Suspended March 19 through June 3; flights expected to resume June 4
Madrid (MAD): Suspended March 19 through May 6; flights expected to resume May 7
Milan (MXP): Suspended through May 6; flights expected to resume May 7
From New York JFK:
Barcelona (BCN): Suspended March 19 through May 6; flights expected to resume May 7
Rome (FCO): Seasonal start delayed; flights expected to begin May 7
London (LHR): Reduced from four daily flights to three; regular schedule expected to resume May 7
Madrid (MAD): Suspended March 19 through June 3; flights expected to begin June 4
Milan (MXP): Suspended through May 6; flights expected to resume May 7
Paris (CDG): Suspended March 19 through May 6; flights expected to resume May 7
From Philadelphia (PHL):
Amsterdam (AMS): Suspended March 13 through May 6; flights expected to resume May 7
Paris (CDG): Suspended March 13 through May 6; flights expected to resume May 7
Rome (FCO): Suspended through May 6; ; flights expected to resume May 7
Madrid (MAD): Suspended March 13 through May 6; flights expected to resume May 7
Zurich (ZRH): Suspended March 13 through May 6; flights expected to resume May 7
From Raleigh/Durham (RDU):
London Heathrow (LHR): Suspended March 19 through May 6; flights expected to resume May 7
SOUTH AMERICA
From Dallas/Fort Worth (DFW):
Buenos Aires (EZE): Suspended March 16 through June 3; flights expected to resume June 4
São Paulo (GRU): Suspended March 19 through June 3; flights expected to resume June 4
Santiago (SCL): Suspended March 19 through June 3; flights expected to resume June 4
From Los Angeles (LAX):
Buenos Aires (EZE): Suspended March 16 through Oct. 24; flights expected to resume Oct. 25
São Paulo (GRU): Suspended March 19 through October 24; flights expected to resume Oct. 25
From Miami (MIA):
Buenos Aires (EZE): Suspended March 16 through May 6; flights expected to resume May 7
Cordoba, Argentina (COR): Service will end permanently in March, earlier than the previously expected May 6 end-of-service date
Buenos Aires (EZE): Suspended March 16 through June 3; flights expected to resume May 7
DELTA
The following flights are temporarily suspended:
Cincinnati-Paris
Indianapolis-Paris
Orlando-Amsterdam
Minneapolis/St. Paul-Paris
Minneapolis/St. Paul-Amsterdam
Portland-Amsterdam
Raleigh/Durham-Paris
Salt Lake City-Amsterdam
Salt Lake City-Paris
NORWEGIAN
Domestic airlines aren’t the only ones affected.
Norwegian has decided to ground 40 percent of its long-haul fleet and cancel up to 25 percent of its short-haul flights until the end of May. The changes apply to the company’s entire route network.
Jacob Schram, CEO of Norwegian said: “This is an unprecedented situation and our main priority continues to be the care and safety of our customers and colleagues. The new restrictions imposed further pressure on an already difficult situation. We urge international governments to act now to ensure that the aviation industry can protect jobs and continue to be a vital part of the global economic recovery.”
From March 13 to the end of May, all flights between Rome and the U.S. will be canceled.
From March 29 until the end of April, all flights from Paris, Barcelona, Madrid, Amsterdam, Athens and Oslo to the U.S. will be canceled.
All routes between London Gatwick and the U.S. will continue to operate as normal.
LUFTHANSA
Well here’s a piece of good news in the midst of all this insanity.
Lufthansa said it will continue to offer flights to the U.S. from Germany, Austria, Switzerland and Belgium as well as flights from Frankfurt to Chicago and Newark, from Zurich to Chicago and Newark, from Vienna to Chicago, and from Brussels to Washington beyond March 14. Lufthansa said it maintains “at least some air traffic connections to the USA from Europe. The airlines are currently working on an alternative flight schedule for the USA. Passengers will still be able to reach all destinations within the USA via the U.S. hubs and connecting flights served by partner airline, United Airlines.”
