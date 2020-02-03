JetBlue Brings Back JetBlue Vacations
Airlines & Airports Rich Thomaselli February 03, 2020
JetBlue Airways today announced it will relaunch its JetBlue Vacations service, focusing on what it calls the “convenience and personalized service often missing from bundled vacation packages.”
The company will be under the auspices of JetBlue Travel Products, a subsidiary of JetBlue.
JetBlue Vacations packages will still offer flights, hotels, cars and more, but it is adding some ancillary benefits such as no JetBlue change fees, earlier boarding on flights, a free inflight alcoholic drink and access to 24/7 support.
“JetBlue Travel Products is bringing what makes JetBlue special to the rest of travel,” Andres Barry, president of JetBlue Travel Products, said in a press release. “With our lead product – JetBlue Vacations, we’re merging human touches, customization and savings with the travel experience. Our new additions, including the Very Important Perks program and the Insider Experience, are designed to make trip planning even easier so you can sit back, relax and enjoy what now comes standard with the JetBlue Vacations experience.”
With the Very Important Perks (VIP) package, JetBlue Vacations partners with select top hotels to offer customers exclusive and unique benefits only available when booking a JetBlue Vacations package.
Perks include room and restaurant discounts, resort credits, free airport transfers, complimentary mini-bar access and guaranteed late checkout. These benefits are available on jetbluevacations.com at hotels highlighted with the Very Important Perks flag.
The Insider Experience, currently included in all JetBlue Vacations packages for Aruba and Punta Cana, is a brand new in-destination offering that puts customers in the trusted hands of local experts to assist them throughout their entire journey, at no additional charge, and includes benefits like complimentary airport transfers.
Travelers will be greeted by such an ambassador immediately upon landing and exiting the baggage claim area.
In addition to Aruba and Punta Cana, The Insider Experience will be available in Cancun later this month, and more destinations will be added later this year.
