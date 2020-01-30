Cancun International Airport to Add Nine Routes
Airlines & Airports Claudette Covey January 30, 2020
In 2020, Vacation Express, Viva Aerobús and Interjet are expected to collectively bring nine new flights to the Cancun International Airport from the U.S. and Cuba, according to Reportur.
For its part, Vacation Express will add summer routes connecting to Cancun from Atlanta, Charlotte, Cincinnati, Nashville, Dallas, New Orleans and Tampa, the latter three of which are new connections to the Mexican Caribbean.
Beginning on March 26, Viva Aerobús will inaugurate the first weekly flights from Santiago de Cuba, Cuba’s second-largest city, to Cancun. Flights will depart on Thursdays, and they will be operated with Airbus A320 aircraft, which has the capacity to carry 186 passengers.
Interjet, meanwhile, is scheduled to operate a new flight from Miami to Cancun.
Last year, the Cancun International Airport added 32 new flights, said Carlos Trueba Coll, director of the Cancun International Airport. "This year we have the objective of continuing to increase routes, including flights from Asia," he said, adding that the increase was not expected to be at the same as in years’ past.
Currently, The Cancun International Airport features 130 connections from 30 countries, 40 of which are from the U.S.
In other developments, Trueba said plans are underway for a 125-room airport hotel. At press time, further details were not available.
For more information on Cancun
For more Airlines & Airports News
More by Claudette Covey
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS